City of Vernon survey on e-scooter program closing June 15

Photo: Jon Manchester

It's not too late to have your say on Vernon' e-scooter program.

The bright orange Neuron rental scooters launched in Vernon in 2021 as part of a 12-city active transportation pilot across B.C.

The company added e-bikes last year, and this is the final year of the pilot program.

However, their future appears secure, at least in the short term, as the City of Vernon extended the contract last fall for an additional year to 2024. Expansion to Coldstream has also been considered.

The goal of the pilot program has been to examine the efficiency and safety of e-scooters in supporting expanded active transportation.

The city is seeking community feedback on the scooters at www.engagevernon.ca/escooter.

The survey closes June 15.

A summary of the public consultation is expected to be presented to council this fall.

So far, e-scooter users have logged more than 400,000 kilometres in Vernon.

The average trip is about 2.25 kilometres in length.