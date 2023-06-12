The Raptors birds of prey fundraiser returns to Allan Brooks Nature Centre

Photo: The Raptors

The Raptors are returning to Vernon's Allan Brooks Nature Centre.

The touring birds of prey show returns to the nature centre with twice daily exhibitions July 4-9.

The fundraising event for Allan Brooks will include a North American kestrel, a screech owl, a spectacled owl, turkey vulture, harris's hawk and a gyr falcon.

Shows take place at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

You can take in a flight demonstration or an up-close encounter with these captivating birds.

"Birds of prey have captivated humankind for generations. Often symbols of power, majesty and strength, raptors reign supreme in the skies with the ability to silently ambush the unsuspecting. Their only vulnerability: human influence," the Duncan, B.C.-based organization says.

The Raptors inspires conservation with their education demonstrations.

"Meet these majestic birds and learn what we can do to help them thrive in our natural world."

No pets allowed on site during performances.

Purchase tickets here.