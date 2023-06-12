General contractor chosen for Vernon's new Active Living Centre

Photo: City of Vernon

The City of Vernon has chosen the general contractor to build its new Active Living Centre.

Clark Builders of Edmonton has been selected for its experience with integrated product delivery projects and green construction knowledge.

Clark has completed more than 50 recreational projects over the last 20 years

"We are excited to be selected as the general contractor for the new Active Living Centre," says project development director Scott Benoit.

"We join with the City of Vernon in the work ahead to design and construct a facility that will enhance the wellbeing of citizens, the public, and communities."

The IPD process combines the owner (City of Vernon), architect and general contractor into a single team to optimize outcomes.

A multi-category request for proposals is in progress for the project and closes on June 28 with civil, electrical, mechanical and structural partners expected to be awarded in early August.

Procurement for the remaining major trades will be released via RFP in coming weeks.

Group2 Architects has already been chosen as ALC architect.

City and Group2 members recently completed a facilities tour in the Lower Mainland to gain inspiration for the design process, learn from other facility operators' successes and hear about what other communities would change about their facilities if they could.

A second tour of Alberta recreation facilities is being planned.

Public engagement on the design phase of the project is expected to take place between June and December of this year.