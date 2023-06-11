Vernon Search and Rescue find lost hikers in the Pinnacle Lake area

Photo: VSAR

Vernon Search and Rescue members had a busy day on Saturday trying to reach a pair of lost hikers in the Pinnacle Lake area.

According to a VSAR Facebook post, the pair had signaled for help using the satellite-based SOS function on their newer model iPhone.

"After plotting GPS coordinates, it was determined that they were, in fact, on the Monashee Lake trail. Ground crews drove to the area, and a three-person team was flown in by helicopter," the Facebook post said.

After reaching the ground, it was determined that the fastest and safest option was for everyone to hike out.

VSAR members hiked with the subjects to the highway and then met up with ground crews and returned to base.

Team members were home just before midnight.

"This was the first task for a number of our newest members who are just a week out from their overnight assessment," the Facebook post added.