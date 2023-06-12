Fire engine gets pushed in by Coldstream residents

Chelsey Mutter

The Coldstream Fire Department welcomed its new engine, with a little bit of manual labor from the public.

At its community day, Sunday, the department pushed the new fire engine into the hall.

Chief Fiona Morganthaler-Code says it was emptied of all its water in order to make it light enough for the public to help push the engine in.

“It is a tradition that goes back a long time, before the fire engines actually had engines and were drawn with horses and carriages,” explained Morganthaler-Code.

The day had a barbecue lunch, bouncy house, and a chance for kids to learn how to put out fires.

Plumes of smoke could be seen as firefighters lit fires for a change today. It was give kids a chance to learn to use fire extinguishers. Kids were also invited to use a firehose to push a ball into a net.

Morganthaler-Code says the day was just as exciting for the fire department as it was for the community.

“I think it's as much for the community as it is for us to proudly show off what we have and what we do. But yeah, it’s great for the community to come and gather today in the fire hall. We're very big on community events.”

The new engine cost $500,000 and is a replacement for the 30-year-old engine being retired.

Morganthaler says it can carry 800 gallons of water, drain the tank in less than a minute and will be Coldstreams frontline piece of equipment.