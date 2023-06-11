Lumby Days attracts 15k attendees before the final day

Lumby Days is still open for people wanting to soak up the last couple hours of family fun.

The theme for this year’s family fair is Beach Day, and despite the less-than-beachy weather, people still came out to enjoy the festivities.

Chairperson Merna Alexander says she thinks 15,000 people have shown up to the fair so far.

“We had a nice dry parade. We had some action with motocross and the wrestling. The car show was superb,” said Alexander.

“We did have a big downpour and the crowds just gathered indoors and enjoyed what was happening inside. And then the sun came out again. So here we are, we're going to enjoy another Lumby Days on Sunday.”

Valhalla Helicopters offered rides Saturday and will be offering more again Sunday afternoon starting at 12:30 p.m. for $75 per person.

The amusement park is back again on Sunday. Tickets are $40 per person and allows for a full day of rides. There’s also vendors where attendees can shop, eat or drink.

Kids have their own kid zone full of free activities. Children were entertained by a balloon artist, Gold Fox Petting Zoo, Kalamalka Caring Clowns, blowing bubbles, and the North Okanagan Railroad.

To wrap up this years event, Jada Fire Kalika and the Wolf Kin will perform an "inspiring belly dance and performing arts expression of love" starting at 4 p.m. Sunday.

“I think everybody's happy to be outdoors and enjoying the Okanagan,” said Alexander.