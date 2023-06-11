Okanagan Indian Band is hosting its inaugural pow wow this weekend

The inaugural Okanagan Indian Band Pow Wow is being held this weekend and everyone is invited.

The pow wow at Komasket Park off Westside Road, is honouring Kel-Ta-Muka, aka Emery Robins Sr., who was active in past pow wows.

Event co-organizer Rochelle Saddleman said Kel-Ta-Muka was instrumental in organizing pow wows in the 1980s and it was fitting to honour him as the tradition is revived.

Saddleman said she has heard of people coming from as far away as the United States and Saskatchewan for the pow wow that they plan to turn into an annual event.

“We have opened the doors to invite people in,” said Saddleman, adding everyone is welcome.

The pow wow wraps up today and numerous events are planned including a breakfast, a coming-of-age ceremony and other activities.

There are also some 30 vendors onsite and more than 50 players will be taking part in the traditional stick game.