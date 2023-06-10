Tiger salamanders have been spotted in the Central and North Okanagan

Photo: Contributed This tiger salamander was spotted in the Armstrong area.

The Okanagan is known for a wide range of critters and that includes salamanders.

The tiny, lizard-like creatures have been spotted in several locations in the Valley.

Todd Stefaniuk snapped a picture of a salamander near his Quail Ridge home in the Central Okanagan.

“Found this salamander in our empty plant pot. I believe it is a tiger salamander that is on the red list for BC.,” Stefaniuk write.

According to Ministry of Environment website, the tiger salamander has been seen as far north as Peachland, but reader from the Armstrong area also spotted a tiger salamander in the North Okanagan earlier this year.

“The tiger salamander is one of the few salamanders that is adapted to desert climates. Tiger salamanders are at risk in British Columbia because of their small population, limited distribution and the rapid development of their habitat for human use. Many remaining ponds and lakes that provide suitable breeding habitat for these threatened salamanders are on privately owned land. Landowners can help to ensure the continued survival of these salamanders by conserving wetlands, excluding livestock and game fish stocking from breeding ponds, and retaining adjacent natural areas of shrub-grasslands,” the government website states.

The salamander can grow up tp 22 cm long with a highly variable in pattern: bold mottling of greenish, yellowish, cream or olive tan patches on a brown or black background; patches are large, regular and often interconnected.

They are considered an at-risk species in B.C.