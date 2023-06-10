Upgrades to Vernon's Civic Park will be done this year

Photo: City of Vernon

The design is nearly complete for the pavilion feature at Civic Park.

At their regular meeting Monday, Vernon city council will receive a report updating progress on the park that sits on the former Civic Arena site.

The report states the water feature design is complete and the construction contract has been awarded. Construction for the water feature will start in August with completion scheduled for September.

Tendering of the public washroom, meeting room and office area renovation is planned for this month, with construction planned for summer and fall.

Project completion is scheduled for the winter.