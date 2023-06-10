Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics had 10 members qualify for the Canadian Nationals

Photo: Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics Club

The Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics has a record 10 athletes qualify for the Canadian Nationals.

The top 10 from Western Canadians, which was held at the Pan Am Centre in Toronto, make the cut to advance in Novice (ages 10-12), Junior (ages 13-15) and Senior (ages 16+).

The Vernon club has 200 members, 11 of whom competed at the top national levels for their age.

The nationals team was coached by Commonwealth Games champion and Olympian Camille Martens together with University Games and national team veteran, Kelsey Anderson.

“To realize that of all the clubs in BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, we took such a large proportion of the spots is a bit astonishing,” said Martens. “These girls and their families are an exceptionally fun and focused group. Seeing them rise has been such a pleasure.”

In the Novice category, Nora McCoubrey, attended her first National Championships and finished 14th overall.

Anya Massa, Pippa Hardy, Clara Cox, Leila Girard and Noelle Brierley competed in the junior category.

Cox placed 6th in clubs and Girard finished 8th overall after winning a silver medal in her ribbon routine.

In the qualification round, Brierley finished 7th overall (4th in clubs, 6th in hoop and ball) and qualified for the High Performance finals where she became a member of the junior Canadian National Team.

In the Senior competition were Mishra Cameron, Madeline Sellars, Camille Hardy and Halle Moger Moger won gold in ribbon, bronze in hoop and in ball, claiming silver overall.

She also advanced to the High Performance finals.

“From my perspective, this was the first time since COVID that the athletes really felt more at home in the competition environment again,” said Martens. “Seeing their attention to detail in their preparation, the kindness and gratitude they practiced and the way they encouraged and supported each other was inspiring. This team was sensational.”