Progress continues on Vernon's new Kin Race Track Athletic Park

Photo: City of Vernon

The transportation study, preliminary geotechnical study, archeology work and stormwater management plan for the Kin Race Track Athletic Park are all on schedule for completion this month.

Vernon city council will be presented with a report at their regular council meeting Monday outlining progress on the new park.

The environmental impact assessment results are scheduled to be complete by early summer 2023.

A further update, including the findings of those reports, is expected to be presented to council July 17.

In May 2022, the city launched a public survey seeking input on the draft concept design for the park.

The park, next to to Kal Tire Place, will also house the $120-million Active Living Centre.

The city is also inviting vendors who are interested in participating in the delivery of the ALC project to submit a form to the city for consideration.

“The city would like to hear from all interested and qualified potential commodity consultants, trades and/or suppliers. These parties should identify themselves and their respective specialties,” the report states.

