RDNO trying to figure out who is using excessive amounts of water in Grindrod

Who's using all the water in Grindrod?

That's the question Regional District of North Okanagan officials are asking because of heavy water usage straining the system.

According to the RDNO, the Grindrod water treatment plant is operating at full capacity.

"It is designed to supply a consistent volume that is directed to the storage reservoir that balances out the customer demand requirements; however, we have recently identified a significant anomaly in our water usage pattern that is jeopardizing the stability and reliability of the entire water system," the RDNO said in a press release Friday.

"Over the last several weeks, from Thursday morning to Friday morning, an excessive high and consistent flow of water is being drawn from the system causing the reservoir to drop to below safe levels as the GRW treatment plant cannot produce the amount of water being used."

The RDNO says the sporadic demand is posing a "significant risk to the water supply for all customers and is unsustainable."

If it continues, "customers may not have water when they turn on their taps."

To ensure the continued availability of water, officials are reaching out to the community for co-operation.

"We kindly request that customers share any information they may have regarding this issue. Once identified, we can work with the individual(s) responsible for this irregular water usage and collaborate on a water usage plan. Together, we can ensure the sustainable and uninterrupted supply of water to the community."

Contact GRW at 250-550-3700 or email [email protected].

Until GRW can rectify the issue, officials urging residents to irrigate less and be wise with water use.

If water flows remain high, a prohibition on all outdoor water use may be necessary.