Vernon seeks to catch the ear of provincial ministers at UBCM convention

Photo: Twitter/BC Legislature

City of Vernon delegates to the Union of BC Municipalities convention coming up this fall want to talk to cabinet ministers about wildfire danger, renovations to the Vernon courthouse, and bringing the province in as a "financial partner" on the new Active Living Centre.

Members of council will attend the UBCM convention Sept. 18-22 in Vancouver.

It's typical that local politicians will seek meetings with provincial leaders, and a list of suggested meetings for councillors includes:

Solicitor General to discuss renovation/expansion of the Vernon courthouse

Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy to update on progress with reducing fuel load and associated wildfire potential in the Aberdeen Plateau

Minister of Municipal Affairs to reinforce the city's desire "to have the province be a financial partner on the Active Living Centre"

Minister of Forests regarding Aberdeen Plateau wildfire potential

Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport on Active Living Centre funding

The meetings are typically 15 minutes in length as they are in high demand from delegates from across the province.

The deadline to request meetings is June 30.