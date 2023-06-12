Social Planning Council sees 'more intense behaviours' on streets of Vernon

Photo: Jon Manchester

Vernon bylaw officers are witnessing "more intense behaviors" involving mental health issues.

That's according to a report by the Social Planning Council of the North Okanagan, which will be delivered to Vernon council on Monday.

The planning council's Homelessness Crisis Intervention Team assists bylaw officers in such situations.

Annette Sharkey, the executive director, will deliver the planning council's quarterly report to the council.

The council has been monitoring the service needs of those sleeping outside and ensuring "ongoing access to meals, showers, laundry, harm reduction supplies, and referrals to mental health/substance use programs."

The Homelessness Crisis Intervention Team pilot project is designed to support programs and first responders if they require assistance in deescalating situations with clients.

Since its inception in October, it has worked with 275 individuals and currently has active files for 135.

The team operates seven days a week, with two staff members available for emergency outreach.

The report notes that they receive anywhere between six and 36 calls/interactions per shift and have worked closely with the Specialized Bylaw Team and service providers such as the library, Upper Room Mission, and Interior Health.

Evaluation is underway to determine the program's impact.

The planning council's harm reduction committee notes that overdose deaths have significantly increased, with Vernon recording 26 deaths in 2020, 43 deaths in 2021, and 42 deaths in 2022.

In comparison, in 2019, 15 people died in Vernon from overdoses.

The report mentions that the results from the Provincial Homeless Count survey conducted on April 27 should be ready in July or August.