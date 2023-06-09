No fireworks for Canada Day, but full day of events at Polson Park

Photo: Jon Manchester

There will be no fireworks again for Vernon's Canada Day celebrations.

A report to Vernon council says: "Similar to last year, the (North Okanagan Canada Day Society) will not be proceeding with a firework display due to the hazardous nature of them, making them unachievable this year."

Society members will present their plans to council on Monday.

These include free, family events in Polson Park such as dancers, a story walk, games, a pop-up water park, and art activities.

There will also be a skateboard competition at the skatepark, hosted by Okanagan Skate Co., a dunk tank, and "fruitfest.

"Last year, we gave away $1,000 worth of strawberries as snacks instead of cake," the society says.

This year, the day will also coincide with the Polson Artisan Night Market.

There will be food trucks on site and live music from noon to 9:30 p.m., along with kids bicycle parade.