New mural for downtown Vernon would cover entire rear of Service Canada building

Photo: Jon Manchester

A new mural is proposed for downtown Vernon.

Welbec Properties is seeking city approval for a mural that would cover the back wall of the Service Canada building on 30th Avenue.

The mural would cover the entire north side of the building and would be painted by artists Lacey Jane and Layla Folkmann, who work out of Vancouver and Edmonton and collaborated on a mural at Rogers Place arena in downtown Edmonton.

The mural's theme would "express reverence for the local wildlife and beauty of the region."

It would include apple blossoms, wild sage, and a fox on a sunset lake scene and pine green background.

It is intended to be "bold, vibrant, dynamic, and contemporary with vivid lighting effects to signal revitalization, progress and future-forward thinking."

The city administers a mural maintenance fund under an agreement with the Downtown Vernon Association.

The DVA commits up to $5,000 per budget year to the fund, while the city matches or exceeds that contribution.

Minor repairs, including cleaning, sealing and graffiti removal are completed by the city, while building repairs or major maintenance to the murals are managed by the DVA in consultation with the property owner.

The DVA supports the proposed mural.

Council will consider the request at its meeting on Monday.