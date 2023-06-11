BC homes plan expected to have significant impact on neighbourhoods

Photo: City of Vernon

B.C.'s Homes for People Action Plan is expected to "significantly impact the creation of a new housing supply, and transform the character and density of residential neighbourhoods," a report to Vernon council states.

The plan, announced in April, seeks to speed up delivery of new homes, increase supply of attainable homes, and fight speculation in B.C.'s notoriously tight housing market, where prices are high and vacancies are close to non-existent.

Vernon was not named in a list of cities where housing targets will be mandated.

The city is "recognized as a leader among small, rural communities in B.C. in affordable housing," the report states.

Council approved Vernon's first Housing Action Plan last September.

Since 2008, when the city's first Affordable Housing Strategy was launched, Vernon has added 437 units of non-profit, affordable housing to the local housing inventory.

In addition, another 192 affordable housing units have been approved by BC Housing and are under various stages of construction.

The city says the provincial commitment to affordable housing will strengthen and accelerate the implementation of its Housing Action Plan.

"However, there will be a clear need for more human and financial resources to ensure adequate infrastructure servicing is in place for new density levels and to adjust land use policies, plans and regulations accordingly."