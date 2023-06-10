'Urgent' repairs to O'Keefe Historic Ranch estimated at $70,000

Photo: O'Keefe Historic Ranch

Needed repairs to O'Keefe Ranch could reach $70,000.

After a plea to Vernon city council in March for increased funding, the city sought an asset management plan and estimated cost of repairs to the historic buildings.

City administration reached out to qualified Canadian Association of Heritage Professionals and asset management consultants to arrive at the "high-level" cost estimate.

A report to council recommends proceeding with the work program "in the interest of providing safe and sustainable services to the public for city owned assets."

Council previously approved an additional $100,000 in funding for the ranch.

However, the O’Keefe Ranch & Interior Historical Society is still in debt to city, including a $70,000 loan and $112,000 in insurance bills the city fronted.

After the ranch's plea for help, councillors lamented its perennial financial struggles and annual requests for money. But, they agreed it is an important historical attraction and that the ranch is a hub for events.

The ranch said several of its buildings need "urgent" repairs.