Vernon's kill-to-scare goose plan fizzles as no one interested in contract

Photo: Darren Handschuh

Vernon's 'kill-to-scare' goose management plans have been derailed because no one wants to do the job.

A report to council states since approval of the plan, administration has been "actively attempting to recruit goose control management consultants and recognized experts" to execute the program.

"Unfortunately, these contractors were not interested, not willing to participate at the locations indicated, or unavailable for the duration of time that was needed," the report adds.

A request for expression of interest was issued May 9.

However, no submissions were received by the closing date of June 1.

Council had approved $15,000 a year for the program, following rejection of a cull of 150 birds at a cost of $40,000.

Kill-to-scare would have seen dominant geese killed in flocks frequenting parks and beaches, in an effort to scare the other birds away.

The city report recommends abandoning the program.

Meanwhile, Vernon remains part of the Okanagan Valley Goose Management Program, which sees eggs shaken in the nest to prevent the hatching of more birds.

The egg addling program started early April and continued through to mid-May.