Discovery of artifacts puts hold on Vernon Creek naturalization in Polson Park

Photo: Jon Manchester Flooding on Vernon Creek in Polson Park in 2014.

The naturalization of Vernon Creek through Polson Park is on hold after the discovery of native artifacts.

The agenda for Monday's city council meeting notes that the city is in the process of cancelling the naturalization project request for proposals.

An archaeology impact assessment (AIA) completed in late May found two items on the banks of the creek.

"The findings consist of lithic debitage (stone tools) and were found on both banks of Vernon Creek," a report to council states.

"While only two artifacts have been found so far, it is likely that more will be encountered during construction."

The staff report says identifying the artifacts before awarding the construction contract is actually a plus, as it will avoid significant additional costs.

For works to take place within the archaeological site, a permit must be issued by the provincial archaeology branch prior to construction. This can take up to a year, or longer.

"For this reason, it is recommended that construction be delayed until next year. Once a permit is issued, construction may begin with archaeological monitoring as a condition of the permit. Sample screening of materials that may contain archaeological artifacts will also be required," the city report states.

A project update is expected this summer, once the final AIA report is received.

A revised RFP is anticipated in the fall, with a revised scope of work that includes both phases of the naturalization project, which should reduce costs.

Construction is now anticipated to start at the end of July 2024 and run to October 2024, with Phase 2 likely starting in 2025.