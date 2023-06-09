Shaun Wiebe sentenced to four years for manslaughter of Heather Barker in Vernon

Photo: Facebook

UPDATE: 2:30 p.m.

As anticipated, Shaun Wiebe has been sentenced to four years for the manslaughter of Heather Barker.

Barker died March 15, 2018, after she and Wiebe argued at her home on Cordon Place.

Justice Alison Beames said she took into account the victim impact statements from friends and family members in her sentencing.

"All spoke of the enormous loss they have suffered as a result of how Ms. Barker was taken from them by the incomprehensible acts of violence inflicted on her," Beames said.

"Who would not feel great sympathy for such a loss?"

Beames said statements by Barker's daughters were "moving."

"I can confidently say Ms. Barker would be proud of them.”

Beames said without Wiebe's guilty plea, made last month, there would be a "lengthy and complex trial, the outcome of which was uncertain."

"No sentence imposed on Mr. Wiebe will undo the harm caused by his actions, nor bring back his victim."

Beames said the act of violence was horrific and inexcusable. "Having said that, the sentence proposed by counsel is within range."

Wiebe will receive a 200-day credit for time served, so will serve 1,261 days.

Wiebe must also provide a sample of his DNA, and abide by a no-contact order for members of Barker's family and a firearms ban for 10 years.

ORIGINAL: 12:30 p.m.

Shaun Wiebe faces a likely sentence of four years in the death of Heather Barker.

Crown and defence lawyers made a joint submission of four years for the manslaughter death in 2018.

BC Supreme Court Justice Alison Beames is expected to render her decision this afternoon.

While joint submissions are often accepted as presented, the judge does have the option to impose her own sentence.

Barker, 37, was found unresponsive in her Cordon Place home on March 15, 2018.

She later died in hospital.

Last month, Wiebe, a former pharmacist, pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

He formerly operated Wiebe's Pharmacy in the Discovery Plaza in downtown Vernon.

Records from the College of Pharmacists of British Columbia show Wiebe had his registration suspended in 2019 due to a substance abuse problem.

Friends and family members of Barker and as well as Wiebe's parents were in court Friday.

We'll have more information as the sentence is rendered.

During the court proceedings, friends and family provided victim impact statements, including Barker's two daughters.

"My last memory of her is her lifeless body lying in a hospital as I kissed her goodbye," said Barker's youngest daughter, who was 15 when her mother was killed.

Other family members spoke of the “immeasurable loss” of losing a sibling and daughter.

Crown counsel Margaret Cissell said Wiebe accused Barker, who worked at Wiebe's drugstore, of stealing drugs from, the pharmacy.

He attempted to grab Barker’s purse to check for the drugs and pushed her to the ground, then grabbed her by the hair and smashed Barker's head into the floor several times.

Cissell said a coroner's report stated Barker also had bruises and contusions on her chest and abdomen caused by blunt force trauma.

Following the incident, Barker was taken to hospital, where she was placed on life support. She died when the life support was discontinued.

Cissell said both parties had alcohol issues and were intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Defence noted Wiebe has no criminal record and has quit drinking and adhered to his bail conditions without incident.

In a brief address to the gallery, Wiebe said he never intended for Barker's death to happen.

“I am sorry,” Wiebe told the court.