Spot fire near Becker Lake under control; details on response unclear

No one seems to know who responded to a small fire off Becker Lake Forest Service Road Thursday evening.

The BC Wildfire Service website lists the spot fire as being discovered about 5:30 p.m. and under control as of 8:15 p.m.

A BCWS fire information officer says the fire was a "local fire department response," and had no additional information other than wildfire crews were called in to assist.

However, that appears to be in reference to Friday morning's house fire in Spallumcheen.

Coldstream Fire Chief Fiona Morganthaler says her department did not respond to the incident and she has no information on it.

Had the Lavington department responded, Morganthaler says she would have been automatically notified.

Meanwhile, the wildfire service lists the fire's cause as under investigation.