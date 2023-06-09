Spallumcheen home destroyed in fire, BCWS called in as flames jump to forest

Photo: Calli Quirk/Armstromg Community Information Group

A home in Spallumcheen was a total loss in an early morning fire, Friday.

Armstrong-Spallumcheen Fire Chief Ian Cummings says crews were called just after 5 a.m. to the scene on Hutley Road South, in the hills above Otter Lake Cross Road and the Tolko sawmill.

Cummings says the blaze destroyed the home, but all occupants – a family with young children – got out safely.

Crews arrived to find the home fully involved in fire.

The blaze was an interface fire, and both BC Wildfire Service and BX-Swan Lake Fire Department were called in to assist.

"We had a quick response, and called in assistance due to the interface," says Cummings.

A small spot fire did flare up in trees and grass about 60 metres from the house, and a BCWS initial attack crew jumped on that.

Cummings praised the "good assistance from other agencies."

Firefighters will be on the scene through the day as they overhaul the site.

There is no word yet on a cause of the fire.