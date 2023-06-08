Enderby man loses battle with liver failure

Photo: GoFundMe

An Enderby man passed away on June 5, after losing his fight with liver failure.

Jason Norgan was admitted to Kelowna General Hospital May 19, where he was moved to the intensive care unit due to liver failure.

He was at the top of the list for receiving an organ transplant, doctors were waiting for him to become strong enough to be moved to receive it.

“For those of you that knew Jason, you knew that he was a fighter. Jason fought till the very end — so much so, that none of us thought it was the end just yet.”

A GoFundMe had previously been started to help cover medical costs. It’s now been updated to be raising funds for Norgan’s funeral costs.

He is survived by his wife of 23 years, and their three children.

Norgan's wife, Lindsey, had been commuting from Enderby to Kelowna and back each day while Norgan was in hospital.

The GoFundMe was created by Charlotte Edwards whose daughter is dating one of Norgan's children.

In the updated GoFundMe, Edwards says she is reaching out in hopes people will show support for the family and the unexpected costs of laying Norgan to rest.

“Lindsey's family was not at all prepared for the financial burden that comes along with a proper funeral service.”