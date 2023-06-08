City of Vernon encouraging homeowners to take FireSmart assessment

Photo: FireSmart

As the heat wave continues to dry out the region, the City of Vernon is offering tips on how home owners can be more FireSmart.

The fire danger rating is currently listed as extreme in the region and all fires are prohibited within the City of Vernon.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) and the City of Vernon are reminding residents now is the time to be prepared for wildfire possibilities.

“Now is a good time to take a close look at your property and consider what can be done to protect your home, your neighbourhood and your community from wildfire,” said Wes Brassard, FireSmart Co-ordinator. “Having a free FireSmart home assessment is a great way to help prepare your home and property.”

Residents are encouraged to sign up for the free home assessment to help prepare their home and property.

The assessment can be requested through the City of Vernon’s website or by emailing [email protected].

Tips to FireSmart your home and property

Clean and maintain gutters and roofs

Keep decks and balconies clear of leaves and debris

Establish a 1.5 non-combustible zone around perimeter of house and deck

Keep grass and weeds cut to below 10 centimetres and remove flammable vegetation

Prune trees to create a clearance from the ground to the lowest branches

Store combustible fuel sources (propane, oil, gas) on a non-combustible surface

For more information on the BC FireSmart Program and tips to help FireSmart your home, click here.

To report a fire in city limits, call 911. To report a wildfire, call the BC Wildfire Service at 800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.

