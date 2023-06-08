Richard Fairgrieve will have to wait to see if murder trial in Vernon goes ahead

Photo: Tracey Prediger

Richard Fairgrieve will have to wait to see if he will stand trial in the death of Willy Bartz.

Fairgrieve is charged with second-degree murder in the death Bartz, 50, in June 2017, at Bartz’ Sunset Suite apartment.

At question is Fairgrieve's ability to comprehend what is happening during a trial after suffering a series of strokes while in custody.

Initially, Fairgrieve was declared unfit to stand trial due to the impact the strokes had on his mental and physical health.

However, last November, a BC Review Board overturned that decision and for three days in a Vernon courtroom Justice Alison Beames heard arguments from Crown Council and Fairgrieve's lawyer.

Citing past cases, Crown Council Alison Buchanan said Thursday she believes it has been shown Fairgrieve is well enough to stand trial.

Defence lawyer Glenn Verdurmen disagreed.

“People should not be in trial when they don't know what is going on,” Verdurnmen said, adding the court cannot lower expectations to have a trial.

Much of the discussion Thursday centred around Fairgrieve's ability to understand what was being said if a trial were to happen.

Buchanan admitted there is “no doubt” Fairgrieve has mental and physical deficiencies, but said the accused can process information, it just takes him longer to do so.

Buchanan said with the help of his lawyer, Fairgrieve can understand what is happening at trial.

On Wednesday, Dr. Garen Gharakhanian said as “long as you are patient, as long as you speak slowly and not use long sentences” he believes Fairgrieve could answer questions in a court setting if given the needed time.

Buchanan submitted other cases that have seen people who suffered strokes or who had amnesia and were able to “meaningfully participate” in a trial.

Verdurmen said Fairgrieve’s brain injuries would make it so he could not follow along with the processes, that he would not be able to communicate with counsel and that he would not be able to take the stand to testify.

A video of Fairgrieve at in front of the BC Review Board was also provided to Beames, but Verdurman said the review board hearing was done in a controlled setting with doctors and therapists Fairgrieve was comfortable with, not in a courtroom full of strangers.

Beames will make her decision via conference video June 20.

In August 2020, Jacqueline Nicole Leavins pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Bartz.

Leavins was originally charged with second-degree murder, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge, and was sentenced to 10 years in jail.