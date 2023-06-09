BC attorney general offers no support for Coldstream's opposition to electoral boundary change

Photo: BC Boundaries Commission

An appeal to B.C.'s attorney general has generated no support for Coldstream in its opposition to recent electoral boundary changes.

The district wrote to the AG in April, stating its opposition to BC Boundaries Commission changes separating Coldstream and Vernon and placing Coldstream in a new riding with Lake Country and northern parts of Kelowna.

Acting Mayor Pat Cochrane said at the time that council was "disappointed and frustrated" by the move.

The district drafted a letter to Premier David Eby and all members of the B.C. legislature voicing its displeasure.

And on May 31, Coldstream received a reply from Attorney General Niki Sharma.

Sharma says the letter was referred to her as the boundaries commission falls under her ministry's responsibility.

However, Sharma is non-committal in her response.

"There are inherent challenges in setting electoral district boundaries. In government's view, it is important to respect the independence of the commission," Sharma wrote.

She says the commission's recommendations are "based on the fundamental democratic principle that everyone's vote should be reasonably equal in weight."

It considers factors including population, geography, communication, and transportation – and "may take into account special demographic and geographic considerations."

While that may sound promising, Sharma says it is "critical" that electoral districts equitably represent British Columbians.

She notes that the legislature unanimously accepted the commission's recommendations without amendment, and the bill to implement them has passed third reading.

Sharma said Coldstream's suggestion that feedback be allowed after the commission's final reports would be "taken under consideration."

The City of Vernon and Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce have also opposed the boundary change, noting that the two municipalities function as a "single economic and social unit."