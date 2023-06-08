Vernon RCMP release sketch of suspect who tried to lure child into vehicle

Photo: Vernon RCMP

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in a suspicious incident near a Vernon elementary school.

About 8 a.m. Tuesday, police received a report that man in a brown vehicle attempted several times to convince a child who was walking to Alexis Elementary to get into his vehicle, even offering a gift.

The child refused and did not get into the vehicle, says Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

The suspect fled the area when the child's parent approached the vehicle.

An RCMP forensic sketch artist has now compiled a composite sketch of the suspect.

"We are releasing the image to the public with the hope someone will either recognize this person or be able to provide us with information that will assist us in furthering our investigation," says Terleski.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, 40-50 years old, with short facial hair.

He was wearing light brown clothing and driving a small, brown station wagon.

Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file # 2023-7313.