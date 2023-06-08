Wedding ring found in Swan Lake Market parking lot

Photo: Swan Lake Market & Garden

Swan Lake Market & Garden is hoping to reunite a wedding or engagement ring with its rightful owner.

The market shared a photo Wednesday to the Vernon and Area, Lost and Found Facebook page of the ring, found in its parking lot.

"We found two rings in our parking lot this morning," the market wrote. "What seems to be a wedding ring and a family ring."

It's hoping to find the owner and return the rings and can be reached via Facebook or call 250-542-7614.

The post has been shared almost 150 times.

If the owner can describe the second ring, or provide proof of ownership, "we would love to return to the rightful owner," the market says.

As of Thursday, there's no word on if the owner has been located.