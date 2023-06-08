New rainbow crosswalk being installed today in downtown Vernon

Photo: Jon Manchester

Work is underway on a new, brighter rainbow crosswalk in downtown Vernon.

The 3300 block of 30th Avenue is closed as crews install the new symbol of inclusion.

It replaces a rainbow crosswalk that had deteriorated in condition since it was installed in 2017.

Rather than paint, the new crossing uses textured thermoplastic sheets that are baked onto the asphalt with a propane-fired kiln.

The asphalt itself was also replaced as it was found to not be in good enough condition for the application.

That delayed the installation of the crosswalk, which was originally planned in early May.

Traffic is being diverted around the block.

The work comes as June is national Pride Month. Vernon will celebrate its own Pride Week in August.