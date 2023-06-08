Vernon Search and Rescue hosting open house Sunday at new facility on Silver Star Road

Photo: VSAR

Vernon Search and Rescue is inviting everyone to check out its new building.

VSAR is holding an open house Sunday for the public to see its new, and much-needed, multimillion-dollar facility on Silver Star Road.

“This will be a momentous celebration for Vernon Search and Rescue, and the public is encouraged to take part,” says search master Trevor Honigman.

VSAR has been serving the region since 1960.

The highly trained volunteers are called out 50 to 80 times a year, no matter the season.

VSAR has been growing steadily to meet the increased need of its rescue services, and this year marks a huge milestone in its growth.

The new hall has been purpose-built to remain effective with the high-call volume it now receives.

It provides a greater level of preparedness and storage of equipment and vehicles, allowing the organization to function at a higher level of efficiency, says Honigman.

The previous hall had been built and added onto three times over the decades – and was still too small.

Search and rescue members past and present will be at the open house and encourage surrounding communities to take part in celebrating the new building.

Members will guide small groups on personalized tours to explain the layout and how it will be used.

The open house runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the new hall, next to the Tekmar building.