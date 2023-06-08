Richard Fairgrieve's 2nd degree murder trial in limbo after strokes

Photo: Tracey Prediger

Testimony that will be used to determine if Richard Fairgrieve is fit to stand trial continued Wednesday in Vernon Supreme Court.

Fairgrieve is charged with 2nd degree murder in the death of 50 year old Willy Bartz. The murder took place in June of 2017, at Bartz’ Sunset Suite apartment.

While in custody awaiting trial, Fairgrieve suffered a number of strokes impairing his mobility and executive functions. He was then found 'unfit to stand trial' and unable to answer to the murder charge against him.

But last November, a BC Review Board hearing overturned it's earlier decision that kept Fairgrieve from potentially entering a 'guilty' or 'not guilty' plea.

Wednesday marked the second day of court proceedings to determine his competence or fitness for trial.

Testimony was entered from both Fairgrieve’s psychiatrist and occupational therapist.

Justice Alison Beames heard from Fairgrieve’s doctor that he is currently being prescribed 15 different medications. Dr. Garen Gharakhanian explained many of the medications control seizures and relax muscles, others are used to treat substance abuse disorders and minimize impulsive behaviours and mood swings.

Dr. Gharakhanian testified that Fairgrieve also suffers from aphasia, or brain damage that affects his language skills. Fairgrieve himself, took the witness stand Tuesday and was able to communicate with gestures and one or two word answers. The court waited minutes for his answers and oftentimes questions needed to be repeated.

“As long as you are patient, as long as you speak slowly and not use long sentences,” Gharakhanian believes his patient could answer questions in a court setting if given the needed time. He estimates answers could take up to four minutes of processing time. Gharakhanian also suggested the questions would need to be presented in their simplest form with no big words.

Justin Warford is an occupational therapist who has worked with Fairgrieve for almost three years. “Despite everyone’s best efforts yesterday to accommodate, to alter language, to adjust speed, to use more basic language…I’m not sure of how much more improvement we would see from him.”

For Crown counsel, having a fitness application is a matter of public interest, especially with such a serious offense. Alison Buchanan says the Crown still has some desire to see this prosecution through. “It’s important for us to have the judge’s comments on fitness so we can see how a potential trial of this matter would proceed. Assessing Mr. Fairgrieve in the courtroom setting was really important for us to consider that,” Buchanan says.

The lawyer for Richard Fairgrieve says if his client is found “unfit” there would be no trial, no evidence to come forward, no determination of innocence or guilt.

But Glenn Verdurmen says the opportunity of a future trial wouldn’t be ruled out just yet, “The Review Board of British Columbia would continue to review him and see if his condition changes to the point he becomes fit.”

Madam Justice Beames is expected to deliver her decision tomorrow and has allowed Mr. Fairgrieve to attend court via closed circuit television