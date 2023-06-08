Kogawa killer transferred from maximum to medium-security prison

Photo: Corrections Canada

As Canadian anger rises over the transfer of serial killer Paul Bernardo to medium-security prison, an advocate for a B.C. murder victim's family says the Vernon man who killed Natsumi Kogawa has been extended the same reduction in his incarceration.

Willy Schneider was arrested in Vernon's Polson Park on Sept. 28, 2016, following the murder of Kogawa, a Japanese exchange student whose body was found stuffed in a suitcase on the grounds of a vacant mansion in Vancouver.

The case was one of the highest profile in B.C. at the time and made international headlines.

Schneider was convicted of second-degree murder in 2018, but won an appeal in 2021, granting him a retrial, which the Crown challenged to the Supreme Court of Canada.

The high court denied the retrial and restored his murder conviction in a decision released last October.

"We, too, are also experiencing the same process and lack of transparency," Kogawa's friend Christopher Meisner told Castanet, in relation to the latest Bernardo developments.

"Schneider was also transferred and he did not meet transfer criteria," Meisner said. "Of course, Mr. Bernardo

is more well known, so he gets a review. We don't."

The federal prison service said Tuesday it would review the Bernardo decision.

"Kogawa was drugged, sexually assaulted and smothered to death by Schneider. She was dumped in a suitcase and left to rot. Schneider refuses to participate in any programming," said Meisner.

He wrote to Corrections Canada and the Parole Board expressing his dismay with the downgrade in Schneider's security classification.

"Zero progress has been made on the inmates correctional plan in over two years," Meisner wrote.

"There is no mitigating behaviour demonstrated by the offender to support and or warrant a downgrade is his security classification from maximum to medium.

Schneider was transferred from Kent maximum-security prison to the Mission medium-security facility.

Corrections Service Canada's own documentation states: "One of the major factors that CSC takes into account when considering the transfer of inmates to lower-security level facilities is the progress made in addressing the needs identified in their correctional plan, which outlines what they must do to address the factors that led to their criminal behaviour."

Security classification reviews are completed at least once every two years for inmates classified at maximum or medium-security level.