Coldstream Meadows plans major expansion, says providing seniors options will ease family housing crunch

Photo: Jon Manchester

The operators of a Coldstream retirement community say a provincial push to have seniors "age in place" and grow old in their own homes is denying access to houses that could help address B.C.'s housing crisis.

Jack Borden of Coldstream Meadows says the property has plans for a major expansion at the development that will provide much-needed seniors housing with a range of options from independent to assisted living.

But, in the meantime, a home occupied by a single senior where they have perhaps lived for decades could better be utilized by a family, Borden suggests.

"A move into seniors housing frees up a family home," he says.

"When an older resident sells a three or four-bedroom home, that frees it up for a young family. ...We believe that is where the housing incentive should be," Elaine Borden explained.

"Aging at home may sound nice, but even with home care, seniors can be alone for 21 hours a day."

"Society hasn't invested what needs to be into seniors housing," says Jack.

He points to statistics showing the 90-plus population in the North Okanagan will triple over the next 20 years as seniors are living longer and those from elsewhere continue to retire to the Okanagan.

He says plans coming before Coldstream council will add 388 new units of housing at Coldstream Meadows.

These will include independent living apartments and a registered assisted living facility, allowing couples that may have been separated previously to live within the same community.

The project is envisioned to take place in multiple phases over five years.

He foresees the possibility of a future diagnostic centre on site, so seniors wouldn't have to leave the 23-acre property for medical care.

Full details of the plan will be released as the project moves through the approval process.

"Having 600-plus residents will provide for economies of scale," says Jack.

Elaine says Coldstream Meadows did give up its assisted living registration during the COVID pandemic, but this had nothing to do with the care offered.

"COVID hit, we couldn't do tours to fill the building, we couldn't hire care aides because of the labour crunch."

The Bordens note that registered facilities are, for the most part, subsidized by health authorities, but as a private operation, Coldstream Meadows is not subsidized.

They say the term 'assisted living' is often misunderstood – and misused. There are three basic levels: hospitality services, such as meals and housekeeping, daily living assistance with bathing, dressing, etc., and medication management.

Coldstream Meadows currently offers the first, but not the other options. Some residents buy their home, others rent. On top of that, residents can hire their own outside care or home support through Interior Health or private providers.

Jack says Coldstream Meadows is set up so seniors "can continue to live as independently as they can for as long as possible," and the coming development will expand on that philosophy.

"You can be alone or as involved as you choose to be," Elaine says of the social side of living in such a community. "That's missing if they're alone in their (family) home."

The company is currently restructuring to finance the planned expansion.