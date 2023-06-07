Fulton senior boys clinch silver at provincials in rugby sevens

Photo: Tracey Prediger

Vernon's Fulton senior boys rugby sevens team is revelling in an awesome season capped by winning silver at the provincial championships in Abbotsford.

Fulton ran through Pool D play on June 1 defeating Glenlyon Norfolk (Victoria) 26-7, Semiahmoo (White Rock) 54-0, and Mount Baker (Cranbrook) 36-7.

Fulton finished first in its pool and beat Chatelech (Sechelt) 33-5 in the quarterfinals.

The boys then defeated Argyle (North Vancouver) 31-5 in the semis to advance to the gold medal game.

"We ran into a very good Stelly's (Saanich) team in the gold medal match and fell 26-0, to claim silver," says coach Mike Scheller.

Fulton went 15-1 in the regular season, their only loss coming in the Okanagan final to Aberdeen Hall, 19-12 on May 23. Fulton finished the season with a 20-2 record.

Scheller is pleased with the performance.

"Our defence was led by Griff Morrier and Gunnar Nyberg. Both of those kids were all over the field, making huge tackles in every game. Griff was our captain and leader all season. He was a rock for us.

"Jentezen Peterson had an awesome year as well. Playing scrum half, he led us in points. He had some dynamic tries. His restart kicks were a huge reason why we were successful all season.

"Andrew Hillas was our best player at provincials. He led the organization of our attack and defence. He claimed a lot of kicked balls and scored some key tries for us."

Hillas was named to the tournament all-star team.

"Leon Defauw at wing had a great tourney, scoring four tries against Semiahmoo alone.... Andre Dollevoet had a great season at centre. Andre was very steady for us game in and game out, and it was great to see him end his rugby career at Fulton with a medal. Bogdan Salayvev started the seaon on the bench, but soon became a starter. He is exceptionally fast and scored some key tries for us all season."