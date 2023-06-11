More students seeking mental health help in School District 22

Photo: The Canadian Press

Kids are skipping school, social media use is problematic, and student’s mental health needs are mounting.

The culmination of issues is prompting School District 22 to expand its approach to getting students back on a healthier track, both mentally and physically.

"We have seen an increase after the pandemic in the referrals (for student mental health needs) that are coming to us," says Christine Love, director of instruction-inclusion for SD 22.

Many schools have identified mental health as a priority for next year because of the sheer volume of students who are struggling with basic coping skills.

"There will be a key contact at each school so that we can drive messages and strategies forward and work as a bigger group," says Love.

Natashia Bacchus will head that group as the district's new mental health liaison. Bacchus has a background as a behavioral specialist with extensive experience in mental health.

“We see a lot of anxiety, we see trauma,” she says.

Bacchus also sees many students needing additional skills just to deal with everyday things that happen within a school – "friendship, social dynamics, self regulation, problem solving…"

Both Bacchus and Love agree student mental wellness is negatively impacted by increased use of technology and overuse of social media.

"When you increase your technology use, you're decreasing your personal interactions with friends, so it would stand to reason that would have a negative impact," says Love.

Overcoming that and helping students navigate healthier choices is what the district is hoping to achieve.

"If we can teach kids skills through that universal programming in classrooms, the idea is that we will see less kids needing that one-on-one support," says Love.

Normalizing occasional feelings of sadness, anxiety, or depression and giving kids coping skills could be delivered by teachers during class time, such as talking about stress over an upcoming test.

It can also eliminate stigma for students who don't want to be seen walking into the counsellor's office.