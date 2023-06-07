Unveiling of plaque honouring Dalvir Nahal set for Monday

Photo: Facebook/Dalvir Nahal

A much-loved former Vernon councillor will be honoured Monday, as the city unveils a plaque in her honour.

Council will gather outside City Hall at 11:45 a.m. to pay their respects and unveil a memorial plaque in memory of Dalvir Nahal.

The public is welcome to attend.

Nahal lost her battle with cancer in 2021, while still in office. She was first elected in 2014, and re-elected for a second term in 2018.

Council first approved a plaque to honour Nahal in early March. The 14x10-inch bronze plaque will be installed on a large rock outside City Hall, in what’s known at Spirit Square.

It includes a quote by Pericles: "What you leave behind is not what is engraved in stone monuments but what is woven into the lives of others."

The cost of the plaque was covered by community donations and was previously reported to be $2,700.

Nahal was the creator of Vernon's Bollywood Bash. She served on many city committees, including affordable housing, audit, biosolids, Greater Vernon Advisory Committee, North Okanagan Regional District, Okanagan Basin Water Board, and the tourism advisory committee.

Nahal also served as a city representative on the Arts Council of the North Okanagan, Columbia Shuswap North Okanagan Regional Hospital Board, drought response team, Kelowna Airport advisory committee, and to the North Okanagan Regional Library, O’Keefe Ranch and Historical Society, and regional agricultural committee.