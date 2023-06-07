Vernon RCMP use Coffee with a Cop to recruit new members

Photo: Vernon RCMP

Learn more about what becoming a police officer entails over Coffee with a Cop.

The event returns to Vernon June 21 – but it’s going to look a little different this time.

The RCMP-hosted event will take place at Blenz in downtown Vernon, with an emphasis on recruiting.

Anyone considering a career in the nation's police force will be given the opportunity to chat with officers about their career path.

You'll get a chance to hear first hand from an RCMP recruiter and from local officers.

Coffee with a Cop is set for 4:30-6:30 p.m., and will be followed by a recruiting presentation at 7 p.m.

The RCMP say it's "striving to become a more diverse police force," and its goal is to boost the number of women in its ranks.

People interested in attending can pre-register, or simply walk-in to the public event.

The chat is happening as RCMP celebrates its 150th anniversary.

The force has more than 150 career specializations, and "something for everyone," it notes.