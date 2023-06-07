Fire behind Vernon's heritage post office quickly knocked down

Jon Manchester

UPDATE: 9:10 a.m.

The City of Vernon says firefighters were called to the scene of a fire at the city's heritage post office building about 8:30 a.m.

The wooden cabin by the roundabout across from the Schubert Centre was Vernon's first post office.

Upon arrival, crews confirmed smoke was coming from the structure in the small park beside BX Creek.

Crews knocked the fire down quickly and have now left the scene.

ORIGINAL: 9 a.m.

Police and fire crews are on the scene of a fire in downtown Vernon.

First responders were alerted that smoke could be seen coming from the old post office just after 8:30 this morning.

The heritage post office was the first post office in Vernon and is located behind the FreshCo grocery store near the roundabout at 30th Avenue and 35th Street.

The fire appears to have started in a homeless camp behind the building.

More information will be coming as it becomes available.