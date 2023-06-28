Canada Day fireworks to happen in Enderby

Photo: Pixabay

Enderby will celebrate with fireworks for Canada Day, after all.

The city previously decided not to do a firework show due to wildfire danger, but now says Canada Day Celebrations will wrap up with pyrotechnics at dusk at Riverside Park.

The city asks residents to not set off their own fireworks and instead enjoy the city's show, which will have safety measures in place.

"The fireworks show will have a certified fireworks show supervisor as well as multiple fire apparatus and firefighters on scene. Precautions are taken prior to, during, and after the fireworks show to ensure site safety," the city says.

In addition, Enderby is hosting a multitude of events, kicking off at 8 a.m. with a Lions Club pancake breakfast at Lions Gazebo until 10:30 a.m.

The Funtastic ball tournament will be in full swing at Enderby Riverside Park as well as in Vernon.

A parade will start at 11:30 a.m. going from Howard Avenue to Barnes Park.

There will be a car show at Barnes park from noon to 4 p.m. along with live music.

There will be local food vendors, freezies, raffle prizes, a bouncy castle and more.

A Kids Carnival will be hosted by Enderby Evangelical Chapel, from 1 to 3 p.m.

A free swim will take place from 1 to 3 p.m., and the Enderby Fire Hall will be offering fire truck tours from noon until 3 p.m. Enderby Museum will also have a vintage fire truck display.

People are welcome to join in singing the national anthem with Coun. David Ramey about 1 p.m.