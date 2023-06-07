Green slime lines Vernon shore as algae bloom suspected

Photo: Tracey Prediger

Residents of Okanagan Landing Road in Vernon are hoping the recent appearance of green slime on the shores of Okanagan Lake is not the start of an algae bloom.

Johannes Berger is a local landscaper and noticed the slimy shoreline while working on lakefront properties. He’s witnessed blooms before and believes the conditions are right.

“The water is really shallow right now, and the weather has been hot,” he says.

The City of Vernon takes weekly water samples over the summer months and provides them to IH for testing. Samples are taken at Kin Beach Park, Lakeshore Park, Paddlewheel Park and Hurlburt Park.

City spokesperson Christy Poirier says if IH finds abnormal results from a site, they will request a second test.

“If the results are abnormal again, IH will recommend a ‘swimming advisory’ be posted and the City will implement the appropriate signage where it’s required,” she says.

With hot weather comes the desire to cool off, but according to Interior Health, people swimming in lakes will need to keep a few things in mind – including the potential presence of blue-green algae, or cyanobacteria.

“It’s that time of year when we can see increased cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae, blooms on lakes,” says Dr. Silvina Mema a medical health officer with IH.

The blooms tend to stay on the water's surface and may have a leafy scent.

Although cyanobacteria can be present through winter, IH points out it is most prominent during spring and summer, when weather is warmer.

The algae blooms can seriously affect marine life, depleting oxygen from fish and blocking sunlight from reaching creatures living at the surface, but it can also impact people’s health.

Sometimes, blooms can be toxic for those who come in contact.

“My advice is for users to use common sense, and avoid contact or consuming water if you suspect there is a cyanobacteria bloom,” says Mema.

Some of the most common symptoms associated with cyanobacteria are headaches, nausea, fever, sore throat and flu-like symptoms that can include mouth ulcers and rashes.

Anyone showing symptoms they believe to be associated with exposure to green-blue algae is advised to see a doctor.

Drinking water quality updates are provided by Interior Health, and more information on algae blooms is available here.