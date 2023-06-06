Kidney Foundation Walk raises money that's well spent

Photo: Pamela Balcaen

It’s been seven years since Pamela Balcaen received her new kidney, and Sunday was her chance to give back to the organization that helped her through her medical journey.

Balcaen was one of the 40 walkers taking part in the 15th annual Kidney Walk at Vernon's Polson Park.

“This was the first walk we’ve been able to do since COVID,” she says. “Being able to walk together definitely helped us raise more money.”

Online donations and money raised by a guest group of walkers from Abbotsford brought Sunday's total to more than $8,000 for the BC/Yukon chapter of the Kidney Foundation.

Balcaen was pregnant with her first child when she was diagnosed with glomerular sclerosis. She was on dialysis for 15 months and after being paired with a donor, travelled to Vancouver to receive her new kidney.

“Everything was paid,” she says.

Having the financial burden lifted during her time of medical need is why Balcaen joined another mom to reinstate a local Kidney Walk. The previous organizer passed away, and there was a hiatus during COVID.

Balcaen shares the walk’s success with co-organizer Ashley Berg, who has a five-year-old son who was recently diagnosed with kidney disease.

“Some of us knew each other before the walk, but it gave us a chance to get to learn more about each others' stories," says Balcaen.

She's also thankful to the number of businesses that showed their support, including Watkin Motors, Avalon Rentals, London Drugs, Brown's Social House, Butcher Boys and both Save-on-Foods locations.

She adds: “Kal Tire put on a free barbecue and Hogarth's Pharmacy was the largest financial sponsor.”