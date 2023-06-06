Effects of strokes on accused considered as Vernon murder trial in limbo

Photo: Tracey Prediger

Is Richard Fairgrieve fit to stand trial for the murder of Willy Bartz?

Bartz’s lifeless body was found June 19, 2017, in his apartment at the Sundance Suites in Vernon.

Both Fairgrieve and Jacqueline Leavins were subsequently charged with second-degree murder.

Leavins pleaded guilty in 2020 to the lesser charge of manslaughter, but Fairgrieve suffered multiple strokes while in custody and never entered a plea.

In January 2020, he was deemed unfit for trial, but in November of last year, that decision was reversed and the possibility of a trial is back before the courts.

Tuesday marked the first of three days set aside in BC Supreme Court in Vernon to determine Fairgrieve’s ability to stand trial.

As a result of the strokes, court was told Fairgrieve now suffers from aphasia, which is damage to the brain area responsible for language.

Fairgrieve also showed visible signs of stroke damage as he shuffled from the prisoner’s box to the witness stand.

He wore a brace on his right leg below the knee, and mobility to his entire right side appeared to be impaired.

Justice Alison Beames allowed Fairgrieve to stand instead of sit and have his lawyer move closer so he could read his lips.

Fairgrieve was asked about his memory, his understanding of the court members, and their roles.

When asked by his lawyer, “What does a lawyer do?” Fairgrieve's response was, “To help me, not guilty.”

All of Fairgrieve’s answers were short, often just one or two words that took him minutes to verbalize.

Some questions would need to be repeated because Fairgrieve was unable to remember them.

During the proceedings, Fairgrieve was able to answer the year he was born, understood he had been in jail, but answered 2003 when he was asked what year it was.

“It really has a lot to do with meaningfully participating in his own trial,” said Fairgrieve’s lawyer, Glenn Verdurmen. “He can’t just stand there and be part of the furniture during his trial – that’s not a trial.”

Before making any decisions, Beames will hear from Fairgrieve’s doctor and his occupational therapist.

Three days have been set aside for the hearing.