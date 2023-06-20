Got what it takes to Slay the Dragon? – 50K race a mountain challenge

Chelsey Mutter

Robert Brookes is running 50 kilometres to 'Slay the Dragon'.

“I do find it relaxing ... it hurts. Don't get me wrong, it's not all joy,” says Brookes.

“But it's when it gets painful and it's bad, I like that because then you get to kind of look at yourself in the mirror and pick who you're going to be in that moment. And I think there's a lot of value in that.”

He’ll be running the Slay the Dragon race this Saturday at SilverStar Mountain Resort. It's organized by Bush Babes & Bros Trail Running.

Brookes also plans to also run in the Freaky Creeky and Brokenagan races as well.

Bush Babes' Dawna Jodoin says the races are about personal success.

“They're exhausted when they finish, but so elated by the success that they've had. And it's not about pace, it's not about getting on the podium. It's just about having that personal goal and personal success,” she says.

Brookes says it’s easy to get caught up in things like time and pace, but trail ultramarathons are about adventure.

“If I got around six hours, I'll be happy. If I finish I'll be happy … Yeah, times are great, but it kind of takes away from the adventure if I'm focusing on time too much,” he says.

Preparation is key.

“It depends how much of the work outside the race I get right, rest, fuel. A lot of it's the prep leading up to it. Getting good sleep, eating well on the race. If I mess that up, it's going to be a painful weekend.”

Brookes runs to help his mental health, saying that when he runs, “the noise goes away” and it helps him decompress.

It’s not about the distance, but about doing the “hard thing.”

“It doesn't have to be 50K though. I think for anyone trying to do something similar, it could just be a walk around the block,” says Brookes.

“You don’t even actually have to run, if you don’t want to, as long as you’re within the time limit, by 5 o’clock. You can hike them if you want,” says Jodoin.

A beer gardens and burgers will follow the event.