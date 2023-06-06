Traditional 'push-in' ceremony part of Coldstream Fire Hall's community day

Photo: Coldstream Fire Hall

The public is invited to help christen Coldstream Fire Department's new toy.

The department has just taken possession of a brand-new Hub fire engine, and a "push-in ceremony" will be part of an open house on Sunday.

The community day and barbecue will include the traditional ceremony at noon, says Fire Chief Fiona Morganthaler.

The engine "just arrived last night," says Morganthaler, and "we're going to get the community to help us push it into the firehall."

The tradition among firefighters dates back to the 1800s, when fire departments used hand-drawn pumpers and horse-drawn equipment.

The engine was built by Hub Fire Apparatus of Abbotsford and will be Coldstream's "frontline piece of equipment," says Morganthaler.

It's replacing a 30-year-old engine that will be retired.

It can carry 800 gallons of water and has many new "bells and whistles," the fire chief says.

Sunday's event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the push-in ceremony at noon.

The barbecue is free, and there will be a bouncy castle for the kids, fire extinguisher training, FireSmart information, a hose spray splash for the kids, and more.