RDNO anomaly: employee can also act as elected official, but only under right conditions

B.C.'s regional districts are one of the few (perhaps only) places where an employee may have the voting power of an elected official.

B.C.'s Local Government Act clarifies the details behind a curiosity at the Regional District of North Okanagan.

The RDNO's 2022 Statement of Financial Information issued last month lists the same person as general manager EA administration and alternate director for Area C (BX-Silver Star).

Teresa Leah Mellott earned $141,438 in the management position and a further $426 as alternate.

An alternate can step in if a directorship becomes vacant through resignation, disqualification or death. In such cases, they would hold the position until the next election.

On behalf of an absent electoral area director, "the alternate director may take the place of, vote and generally act in all matters for the absent electoral area director, including in relation to a matter delegated to that director by the board," the Act states.

"It is possible for someone to be member of staff and a director or alternate director within the same calendar year, but just not at the same time," an RDNO spokesperson explained.

And the seat was filled all year by Area C director Amanda Shatzko.



Directors must appoint an alternate and do so within 60 days of being elected.

The schedule of remuneration and expenses shows Shatzko was the top elected earner at $44,989 and also topped expenses with $10,239.

RDNO chair Kevin Acton (who is also mayor of Lumby) was paid $38,412.

Elected officials were paid a total of $395,940 plus $32,301 in expenses.

Among staff, CAO David Sewell topped the list at $239,483.

General manager of finance Stephen Banmen ($165,140) and general manager of utilities Zee Marcolin ($161,445) rounded out the top three.

A total of 23 employees earned over $100,000.

All together, they were paid $8,145,875 plus $621,874 in expenses.