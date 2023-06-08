Vernon family needs help after father 'tragically taken'

Photo: GoFundMe

A Vernon family is grieving the loss of a husband and father.

A GoFundMe campaign has been created by a cousin to help with funeral expenses and to support the young family he leaves behind.

The fundraiser page doesn't mention's the family's last name, but says Richard passed away June 2.

He leaves behind his wife Alaina and four children: Jordan, Brooklyn, Madison and Lexington.

“Richard's passing will forever leave a whole in the hearts of his beloved parents, aunties and uncles, cousins and friends,” the cousin, Jennifer, states.

“I am not sure how a loss this big can be held, but I do know that while Richard's family begins to process and navigate their grief, we will hold them close to us with open arms, loving thoughts and an abundance of prayers.”

The campaign had raised $7,825 as of Thursday morning.