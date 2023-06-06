Reroutes coming Thursday for downtown Vernon rainbow crosswalk re-do

Photo: Jon Manchester

More traffic detours are coming to downtown Vernon to re-do the rainbow crosswalk on 30th Avenue

A temporary detour will take place Thursday 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., says the City of Vernon, and 30th Avenue will be closed between 33rd and 34th streets.

Crews will apply new crosswalk markings.

Originally planned in early May, the condition of the asphalt beneath the paint required some extra work.

"After we began removing the existing markings, we found the asphalt surface was not in a condition that would allow for a successful re-application," Ian Adkins, the city's roads, drainage and airport manager, said May 12.

"The surface will need to be replaced under the crosswalk before new markings can be re-applied."

The re-application of the paint was initially planned for later this month, but the city now says the painting will happen Thursday.