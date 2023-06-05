ATV passenger airlifted from Vernon Mountain after weekend rollover

Photo: VSAR

A helicopter was called in to help rescue an injured ATV rider near Vernon over the weekend.

Vernon Search and Rescue says its members were tasked by BC Emergency Health Services Saturday evening to assist with the extraction of a passenger who had been injured in a rollover accident.

"Initial reports indicated that the subject had been unconscious for a significant amount of time and continued to move in and out of consciousness," VSAR stated on its Facebook page.

The incident happened near the power lines above Vernon, in the vicinity of Becker Lake, VSAR's Coralie Nairn confirms.

"Once on site, our crews determined that a helicopter was needed due to the extent of the subject's injuries as well as the very rough road that was our only route to paved roads," VSAR said.

Coldstream Helicopters was called to transport the subject to the Vernon Airport, where they were transferred to a waiting ambulance.

There is no word on the current condition of the patient.