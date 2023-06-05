Firefighters douse two grass fires in Vernon's Becker Park

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

UPDATE: 5:05 p.m.

The City of Vernon says firefighters contained two small wildland fires on the east side of Becker Park Monday afternoon.

One of the fires was approximately 15x100 feet in size, and the other was about 15x50 feet.

"Thanks to a quick and organized response by crews, both fires were extinguished within approximately 15 minutes of being reported," says Deputy Fire Chief Alan Hofsink.

"Once the fires were out, crews started to mop up the scene and checked for hot spots. We’re thankful to say no structures were threatened during the incident."

RCMP and bylaw officers also attended the scene, and an investigation confirmed the fires human caused, but accidental in nature. No injuries were reported.

"Today’s incident serves as a good reminder that conditions are hot and very dry right now," says Hofsink.

"If you are spending time outdoors, remember to practise extreme caution and be fire safe. This is for the safety of yourselves, your neighbours and our community as a whole."

The fire danger rating in Vernon remains at high.

Residents are reminded that if they see fire within city limits, to report it immediately by dialinng 911. If you come across a wildfire, call BC Wildfire Service at 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or dial *5555 on a cellphone.

UPDATE: 3:05 p.m.

The City of Vernon says two fire engines are on site at a grass fire in Becker Park.

"At approximately 2:20 p.m., Vernon Fire Rescue Services was dispatched to a report of a wildland fire on the east side of the park. Two engines are currently on site and a wildland truck is en route," the city says.

The urban park is surrounded on all sides by development, situated between the Vernon Recreation Centre and Alexis Park neighbourhood.

The fire appears to mostly be out, with a few hot spots remaining.

It burned an area beside a hiking trail at the peak of the hill, directly behind homes.

"Crews on the scene say that at this time, no structures are being threatened," however.

The public is asked to stay away from the area to allow emergency personnel easy access to the site.

It's not yet known what caused the fire.

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

ORIGINAL: 2:40 p.m.

A grass fire is reported in Vernon's Becker Park.

Fire crews are responding to the park between the Vernon Recreation Centre and Alexis Park neighbourhood.

The park is home to a kids mountain bike park and has been a frequent site of homeless camps in recent years.

The cause and extent of the fire is not yet known, but photos from nearby show only a small plume of smoke from the hilltop.

Castanet will update as more information becomes available.